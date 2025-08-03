'Memba When the Dog From 'The Artist' Bit Our Boss?!

Play video content TMZ.com

We're gonna give you a little insider info here -- there's never a dull moment at the TMZ office, but some days can be pretty ruff!

Way back in 2012, our top dog Harvey Levin met the pooch who portrayed Jack in "The Artist" and appealed to the Academy to let the canine performer attend its annual Awards Ceremony -- before being bitten when he tried to pet the four-legged actor!