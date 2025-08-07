Suspect Arrested For Shooting After Game 7 Of NBA Finals In Oklahoma City

Police in Oklahoma City have arrested a man they say was responsible for the shooting after Game 7 of the NBA Finals, which put a teenager in the hospital.

On Wednesday, OKCPD said they identified their suspect after a handgun was found during a June 24 traffic stop (just a couple of days after the shooting) ... resulting in the arrest of 20-year-old Kaziya Penn. He was initially charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm.

Law enforcement officials test-fired the weapon through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), and they say it matched the same gun used in the June 22 shooting, which occurred shortly after the conclusion of the deciding game between the Thunder and Pacers.

Following their investigation, OKCPD arrested Penn on Monday, charging him with assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Police said he "confessed to the shooting."

The violent incident occurred around 10:35 PM in Scissortail Park, a few blocks away from Paycom Center, after the Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers to secure their first NBA title.

FOX 25's photographer Brian and reporter Paige Taylor were getting ready for their live hit for the Game 7 NBA Finals Post-Game Show when shots were fired in downtown Oklahoma City, on the east side of Scissortail Park after the OKC Thunder won the NBA Championship.

Police say the shooting went down during post-championship celebrations, when an altercation broke out, and gunfire erupted. One juvenile male suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 25, the local OKC FOX station, captured bystanders running for cover during a live shot at the park.