Terrell Suggs Starbucks Dispute Video Shows Ex-NFL Star Brandishing Gun

TMZ Sports has obtained the video of the Starbucks dispute that led to Terrell Suggs' arrest last year ... and in the footage, you can see the ex-NFL superstar did indeed brandish a gun during the tiff.

The altercation took place at the Scottsdale, AZ coffee shop's drive-through on March 10, 2024 ... after a man alleged Suggs ran into his car while trying to back up to better reach the establishment's intercom.

The video shows the guy told Suggs he hit his vehicle -- but the former Baltimore Ravens pass rusher didn't seem to care ... as he responded, "Back the f*** up!"

Both guys eventually got out of their rides to confront one another -- and after trading a few words, they ultimately retreated to their driver's seats.

Minutes later, though, after Suggs got his order ... he flipped his rival the bird -- and then asked him multiple times, "Do you want to go?"

He then appeared to say, "You p***y-ass cracker," before he muttered, "I'll kill your b*tch ass."

Suggs was then seen reaching into his vehicle before pulling out a firearm and dangling it outside of his window. The ex-football player then drove off.

The man ultimately went to cops over the incident, and following an investigation, police arrested Suggs on April 9, 2024.

Prosecutors charged Suggs with one count of threatening or intimidating and one count of disorderly conduct ... but after he pleaded guilty to the lesser disorderly conduct charge in February, the threatening or intimidating count was dismissed.

Suggs ended up being sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation -- but a judge said he "can get off in half that time ... if you've done everything you're supposed to."

Suggs told the courtroom at the sentencing hearing he was "ready to get on with my life."