'The Match' Creator Wants To Put On Backstreet Boys Vs. *NSYNC Golf Event

Forget Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, the man who created "The Match" tells TMZ Sports he wants the next iteration of the famed golf event to feature the Backstreet Boys vs. *NSYNC!

Bryan Zuriff -- a film and TV producer who brought "The Match" to life in 2018 -- said on Friday he's all in on the idea of the boy band battle on the links ... after he heard BSB issue Justin Timberlake and Co. the challenge on TMZ Sports this week.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Zuriff said he's got a big vision for the potential event ... explaining he wants it to go down at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas -- with the Sphere (where BSB are currently performing) in the backdrop!

No word on if the "Bye Bye Bye" crooners are down to pick up the sticks ... but the Backstreet Boys sure are.

Not only did Nick Carter and Brian Littrell say out at Pebble Beach this week, they were ready for the duel -- Carter actually shot us a text to say he's digging what Zuriff's already putting down.

"Hell yeah," Carter said. "Let's go. I'd love for that to happen."

Timberlake is arguably the best golfer of the bunch -- though Littrell insisted he's a single-digit handicap as well.

As for the rest of the bandmates -- it's unclear ... which certainly only adds to the intrigue surrounding the potential of "The Match."