Holly Sonders Shows Gnarly Bruises After Filler Removal

Holly Sonders had fans worried after posting a selfie with two black eyes ... but the truth is the bruises actually came from filler removals, not from taking up Oscar De La Hoya's old day job.

The TV personality shared the pic on Monday via her Instagram Story ... putting the harsh results from the procedure on full display.

On first look, it appeared like Sonders got in the ring like the Golden Boy ... but she later explained the swelling was from undoing the cosmetic work.

"We did it! All my filler is finally REMOVED and the lift is perfect," Sonders said. "Only 5 days post op and it already looks this damn good. Swelling is still crazy, but it will settle perfectly."

Sonders said this is exactly what she wanted -- to look like her younger self. She also praised the boxing legend for helping her through the painful process.

"My husband-to-be has been my absolute rock during this time," Sonders said. "Hoping you all have a partner who supports you this same way."

Play video content TMZ Studios

Sonders and ODLH first met in June 2021 at a boxing event when Holly was working in sports broadcasting. A month later, we obtained photos of them on a date at Nobu in Malibu.

Play video content 8/18/24

They finally went IG official a few months later ... and have been going strong ever since!!

"I met this special person 4 years ago, not knowing my life will change," ODLH said on an IG post earlier this year. "I was broken with no positive direction in life, @holly.sonders comes along and just loves me and cares for me with such patience, compassion, understanding my life on how I grew up with pain and hurt in my heart."

"Holly I love you with my life my soul and my PACO 😂 (inside joke) te amo my love ❤️❤️❤️ thank you for just putting time into loving me everyday and being so selfless and kind hearted. I LOVE U 🥰❤️❤️❤️."