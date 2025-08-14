NFL's Isaiah Bond Will Not Face Charges in Sexual Assault Case

Former Texas Longhorns star Isaiah Bond will not face charges stemming from sexual assault claims made against him ... and the undrafted wide receiver now intends to sign with the Cleveland Browns.

The Collin County District Attorney released a statement on the development on Thursday ... saying, "After reviewing all the evidence presented, a Collin County grand jury returned a 'no bill' in the sexual assault charge involving Isaiah Bond, meaning no indictment will be issued," Greg Willis said.

"This concludes the criminal proceedings in this matter."

21-year-old Bond -- who adamantly denied anything but a consensual encounter with his accuser -- was arrested back in April after turning himself in on a sexual assault warrant.

He sued the woman at the center of the allegations ... and the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice in July.

Bond -- a projected second-round pick before the allegations -- addressed the matter on social media ... thanking the Browns for giving him the opportunity to pursue a professional career before briefly speaking on the case.

"I know there have been questions and reports about these allegations. I am grateful for the decision of the prosecutor and the courts not to pursue charges. I will learn from this experience as I grown in wisdom, character and faith."

He continued -- "On the advice of my attorney, I will not discuss the details of this case, but I want to be clear: from the very beginning, I have refuted these allegations and maintained my innocence. I stand firm by that today."