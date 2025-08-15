S.C. Governor Candidate Shouts N-Word in Cop Car on New Body Cam Arrest Video

Play video content Charleston Police Department

The South Carolina candidate for governor -- whose bizarre arrest has already apparently tanked his shot -- is finding himself in an even deeper hole now that the full body cam’s out ... showing him dropping the N-word on video.

TMZ obtained the clip from the Charleston Police Department -- William "Mullins" McLeod Jr., who’s gunning for the Palmetto State's 2026 gubernatorial seat -- casually tosses in the racial slur during his loud, expletive-packed tirade ... before, ironically, saying, "I better start paying more attention to this racist ass Donald Trump."

It gets wilder -- 'cause during his May arrest for disorderly conduct, a Taylor Swift song starts playing in the background. First up, her 2012 hit "I Knew You Were Trouble" (fitting, right?), followed by "Wildest Dreams" ... which was pretty on point too, 'cause things were spiraling fast!

McLeod keeps rambling at the top of his lungs -- yelling about going to the moon if he had a billion bucks, taking a s***, Rolls-Royces, and a bunch more nonsense ... all while optimistically yelling, "When I’m governor ..."

Of course, the odds of that happening now are basically nil -- especially after dropping the N-word in a state with a large Black population.