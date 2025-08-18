NFL's Isaiah Bond Signs With Browns After Sexual Assault Case No-Billed

Undrafted free agent Isaiah Bond officially has an NFL home with the Cleveland Browns after being accused of sexual assault earlier this year -- inking a fully-guaranteed deal worth millions just days after his case was no-billed.

21-year-old Bond -- a projected early-round pick in the 2025 draft prior to the allegations -- put pen to paper on a three-year, $3.018 million contract on Monday, according to multiple reports.

It shouldn't come as a huge surprise -- on Thursday, Bond thanked the Orange and Brown in his statement addressing the legal update ... and said he would prove them right in believing his side of the story.

As we previously reported, the former Alabama and Texas receiver -- who adamantly denied anything but a consensual encounter with his accuser -- was arrested back in April after turning himself in on a sexual assault warrant.

Bond ultimately sued his accuser ... and the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice in July.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis spoke on the development as well ... saying, "After reviewing all the evidence presented, a Collin County grand jury returned a 'no bill' in the sexual assault charge involving Isaiah Bond, meaning no indictment will be issued."

"This concludes the criminal proceedings in this matter."

Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot added in Monday's report that the Browns vetted Bond before making their decision ... and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees -- who coached him at Bama -- played a huge role in the process.

Bond also touched on the matter last week ... saying, "I am grateful for the decision of the prosecutor and the courts not to pursue charges. I will learn from this experience as I grown in wisdom, character and faith."