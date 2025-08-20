Former Child Star Ricky Schroder Gets Hitched, Shares Wedding Pics on IG

Congrats are in order for Ricky Schroder -- the former child star just tied the knot, and he’s grinning ear-to-ear in the wedding snaps.

The former "Silver Spoons" star posted the IG pics Wednesday ... showing him suited up on the beach, hand-in-hand with his new bride Julie -- who stunned in bridal white.

Ricky tells TMZ ... the ceremony was in Cabo at the Four Seasons on July 9th ... the couple got their license July 2 at the Ouray county courthouse.

Julie and Ricky were introduced through a mutual army friend, we're told ... and they're so grateful to have found understanding and comfort together. They wish the same for all.

Looks like the ceremony was wrapped in plenty of good faith, too -- Ricky even captioned the pics with a Bible verse.