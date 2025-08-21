Young Dolph Accused Killer Hernandez Govan Found Not Guilty

Hernandez Govan, the man accused of helping facilitate Young Dolph's November 2021 murder -- was just found not guilty in court!!!

On Thursday, a jury reached a verdict nearly four years after the superstar rapper was gunned down in his Memphis hometown, finding Govan not guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

We also obtained the court docs dismissing Govan from the case.

The trial included testimonies from multiple law enforcement agency witnesses as prosecutors attempted to prove text messages showed Govan orchestrated the murder, although he did not actually fire the deadly shots.

Ultimately, it appears the jury did not buy the prosecutors' theory that Govan was behind the killing beyond a reasonable doubt and acquitted him of the charges.

Following the verdict, Govan and his attorneys expressed outrage that the case was sent to trial in the first place.