NFL's Steve Smith Cracks Joke About Money Woes As Homewrecker Lawsuit Lingers
Steve Smith is clearly trying his best to remain in good spirits as he faces a lawsuit for allegedly ruining a marriage earlier this year ... appearing to crack a joke about the situation while live on an NFL broadcast Thursday night.
The two-time All-Pro wideout was providing color commentary during the Panthers vs. Steelers game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte ... when one of his boothmates started reading off a promo for Bojangles.
Steve Smith Sr. was asked if he'd treat fans to a Bojangles chicken sandwich if they see him.— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 22, 2025 @awfulannouncing
"Nah, bro, it's one chicken sandwich. Man, y'all know my situation. I can't afford to be helping anybody right now." https://t.co/Lmnbro7AjH pic.twitter.com/IdOZmGViQl
The ad ensured Panthers backers would get a free chicken sandwich if they scanned a QR code on their screens ... and when the convo turned to if Smith would add a few more food items to fans' bags on his dime, he seemed to reference how he's currently battling a civil case in the North Carolina court system.
"Man, ya'll know my situation," he said with a laugh. "I can't afford to be helping anybody right now!"
Smith's colleagues burst out in laughter -- and they giggled so hard, they needed a few moments to collect themselves before they got back to work.
Smith, of course, was sued in April by Antonio Martinez, who claimed the ex-NFL star broke up his loving relationship with Nicole Martinez after he "willfully, maliciously and intentionally" seduced her during a September 2024 encounter in Baltimore.
Martinez asked for over $100,000 in the suit.
Smith filed to dismiss the lawsuit last month.