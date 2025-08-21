Andy Reid Almost Struck By Gunfire At Chiefs' Facility In 2024, Report

Andy Reid was reportedly almost hit by gunfire while he was in his office at the Kansas City Chiefs' practice facility last year.

According to The Kansas City Star, a bullet pierced through the coach's window back on May 4, 2024 and lodged itself in a wall near his bathroom -- some 15 feet from his desk.

Fortunately, the outlet says no one -- including the three-time Super Bowl-winning head coach -- was injured during the incident.

A Kansas City Police Department spokesperson said cops are still investigating the matter, but as of now, "there is no indication this was a targeted incident at any person or organization."

"Because the building was occupied at the time of the bullet coming through the window," the rep added, "the case is being investigated as an aggravated assault."

The facility was additionally hit by two other bullets during the shooting, the Star reported.

Reid's office has reportedly since had bulletproof glass installed.