Conjoined Twins Abby & Brittany Hensel Run Errands Days After Newborn Arrival

Abby and Brittany Hensel are deep in family mode with Abby’s hubby Josh Bowling -- weeks after welcoming their first kid ... and even the family dog joined the outing.

The famous conjoined twins were spotted keeping it low-key over the weekend in their Minnesota hometown -- dropping their labradoodle at the groomer while Josh handled a grocery run at the local market.

The whole crew looked happy and settled -- truly in the thick of family life. With a newborn in the mix, things are clearly busy.

Remember earlier this month ... TMZ snagged pics of the twins loading a car-seated baby into a Tesla -- though they’ve still kept mum on whether the little one’s theirs.

As you know ... Abby and Brittany set the internet buzzing last year when word got out Abby tied the knot with Josh back in 2021 -- sparking endless questions about the relationship dynamics.