Lindsey Pelas Busts Through Instagram With Busty Bikini 'Shoot

From Playboy to Sports Illustrated, American model and actress Lindsey Pelas has blessed many camera lenses ... but her latest bikini photoshoot is hands down her greatest!

Check it out ... Linsdey is known for her luscious looks and curvaceous bod, and this white-hot bathing suit is only givin' her more clout ... rightfully so!

Pelas pulled up her shirt to show off her assets, and provided a full-length selfie for her 8.4 million IG followers. Obviously, your eyes may wander, but don't forget to scope out her gold gladiator sandals!

We don't want to spoil all the fun, so 'nuff said ... Check out the gallery 'cuz these hot shots are about to burn in your head 🤯!