'Nip/Tuck' Star Dylan Walsh Suffered Stroke That Led to Car Crash, Says Rep

"Nip/Tuck" star Dylan Walsh's serious car crash in New Jersey is taking an interesting twist ... with his rep telling TMZ the actor suffered a stroke behind the wheel.

TMZ broke the story ... police say moments after police responded when Dylan's SUV swerved into oncoming traffic and slammed into two utility poles, he said his crew had been drinking at a restaurant/bar -- and he appeared "very red and looked very confused" when talking to officers. Dylan's wife, kids and another adult were riding with him in the car.

Cops say they found an open cooler bag inside the vehicle containing multiple empty and open White Claw Hard Seltzer cans.

However ... Dylan's rep tells us, while he did have some drinks beforehand, it was a sudden stroke that caused him to lose control of the car and crash.

Police say Dylan agreed to take a blood sample at the hospital and the rep says his BAC ended up below the legal limit, but cops have not confirmed that. We're told Dylan's wife and the other adult in the car were the ones drinking the White Claws.

As for why Dylan appeared red when speaking to cops ... we're told it was simply from spending the day at the beach, which lines up with the police report.