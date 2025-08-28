Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess the 58-Year-Old Reality TV Star in This Sexy Shot!

Guess The 58-Year-Old Reality TV Babe!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Cynthia Bailey Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

Can you guess which Georgia peach put her summer bod on full display in this eye-popping shot?! It's Thirsty Thursday indeed, so here's your thirst trap ... you're welcome 😉!

She's a veteran in the reality TV world -- first showin' her pretty looks on the screens in 2010. Age is clearly a number for this housewife, 'cuz her hot shots are top-notch!

"Beauty fades, class is forever ..."

Hit up the gallery for the reveal!

Related articles