Jordana Brewster Enjoys Loved-Up Beach Day With Husband Mason Morfit

Revved Up & Hands-On With Hubby at the Beach!!!

Jordana Brewster hit the beach ... and things got too fast, too furious, and very handsy with her hubby, Mason Morfit!

Peep these pics ... the "Fast & Furious" star's moves weren’t just on the big screen ... 'cause things got seriously beachy-keen with Mason in Santa Barbara Thursday.

Jordana was full-on lovey-dovey with Mason, arms locked tight as they soaked up the California surf!

Wading in and out of the waves, Jordana was flaunting that killer beach bod ... no wonder her businessman boo couldn’t keep his eyes off the main attraction.

Of course, Jordana’s done plenty over the years, but she’s best known for the "Fast & Furious" franchise -- last seen burning rubber in 2023’s "Fast X."