Will In 'Bandslam' 'Memba Him?!
American actor and director Gaelan Draper was 20 years old when he played Will Burton -- the music-lover and new kid at school who is initially an outcast ... but gains popularity just bein' himself -- in the family/musical film "Bandslam" back in 2009.
Joining Gaelan on the movie set included Vanessa Hudgens as Will's love interest Sa5m, who is standoffish and shy, Aly Michalka as Charlotte, the lead singer of the band and former cheerleader, and Lisa Kudrow as Will's (single) caring mother, Karen.
In 2011, he played Wyatt Black in Cartoon Network's "Level Up."