WNBA’s Lexie Hull Left W/ Two Black Eyes After Brutal Mid-Game Collision

Indiana Fever hooper Lexie Hull gave her fans a look at the carnage after a scary mid-game collision on Tuesday ... and well, it left her with two black eyes!

The WNBA guard revealed the gnarly black-and-blue injuries on Thursday after a fan on TikTok asked how she was doing following the on-court incident with Gabby Williams during the Fever and Storm game.

Nasty collision between Lexie Hull and Gabby Williams. Lexie Hull headed to the locker room 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/uiAoWwazWP — AK (@Sudharsan_AK10) August 26, 2025 @Sudharsan_AK10

"It's not doing great," Hull said on video while exposing the black eyes. "I wish this was a filter, but this is insane."

The two shiners weren't all she was left with ... Hull also had a big bump on her head. Thankfully, the swelling went down.

"The knot is gone. Instead, I just have two black eyes. So, yeah, this is me!" Hull said.

Despite sporting the "raccoon eyes", Hull -- who averages 7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game -- is not listed on the injury report for the Fever's Friday game against the Sparks in downtown Los Angeles.

However, not everyone will be available for the game. Fever superstar Caitlin Clark remains out (her 17th consecutive missed game) with injuries.