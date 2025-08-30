Conjoined Twins Abby & Brittany Hensel Stop For McDonald's with Newborn

Abby and Brittany Hensel stopped off for a snack with their newborn ... grabbing a bite to eat at McDonald's before heading off to work.

The dynamic duo were photographed walking around and holding a baby carrier ... wearing a tank top and a pair of jean shorts.

The two chatted and laughed with a friend before giving a goodbye hug, putting the carrier in the back and hopping into their gray Tesla ... after which it seems they drove up to grab some food at the popular fast food chain.

Abby and Brittany have been photographed multiple times enjoying a life of domesticity in recent weeks ... running errands in their tiny Minnesota town.

Recently, the twins dropped their labradoodle off at a groomer ... while Abby's husband, Josh Bowling, went grocery shopping.

The three still haven't come out publicly to say this is their child definitively ... but, it certainly seems like they welcomed a little one into their lives recently.

As you know ... it was revealed last year Abby and Josh tied the knot in 2021 -- causing a stir online.