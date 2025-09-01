Fecal Contamination Throws Wrench Into Labor Day Beach Plans

Eager Labor Day beachgoers may have had their holiday plans s*** on ... 'cause fecal contamination in the ocean shut down a bunch of beaches!

Bacterial concentrations tied to feces have wreaked havoc on areas from coast to coast ... according to the Associated Press.

Popular holiday hot spots -- like Benjamin's Beach in Long Island and part of Imperial Beach in San Diego -- have closed because of the proverbial poop tsunami ... likely causing many to pivot from their previous plans.

This apparently isn't a new problem ... with the AP citing reports which say 453 beaches -- about 1/7th of the total amount in the country -- have "potentially unsafe levels of fecal contamination on at least 25% of the days on which testing took place."

So, if you insist on going for the dip in the ocean, keep your mouth closed and try not to think about all the fecal matter particles surrounding you.

Outdated storm drains appear to be the cause, according to the outlet ... and swimming in impacted waters can cause nausea, vomiting and many more unpleasant symptoms.