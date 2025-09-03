Dallas Rappers Montana 700 and Kocky Ka Pledge to End Inner-City Beef

Play video content TMZ.com

The Dallas Hip Hop scene has become the next region to explode -- especially with the current implosion of Atlanta -- just take it from rappers Montana 700 and Kocky Ka!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Montana and Kocky out in NYC at their "Pray" video shoot, with additional support from "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast co-host Wallo.

They don't care about anything that's going on in Atlanta and Young Thug ... this year's all about reclaiming their place in the rap game.

We're approaching 5 years since Dallas-bred star Mo3 was gunned down on the highway -- causing his inner-city rival and fellow hitmaker Yella Beezy to be pinned for his murder ... a touchy subject for everyone in the 214.

Montana 700 tells us there's nothing anyone can do about that past tragedy, but what the new wave of talent CAN do is learn from the past, in order not to make the same mistakes in the future.

Texas rapper hustlemanquise shows he's winning with his team after signing a deal with Capitol records less than 30 days ago. Now the whole team is eating💯💯 pic.twitter.com/mjeNRZi5Zi — Raymond2a_ (@Raymond2a_) August 20, 2025 @Raymond2a_

Along with names such as BigXthaPlug, Zillionaire Doe, Hustleman Quise, and HeadHuncho Amir, Montana tells us they have the city united because everyone has their egos in check and their own buzz.