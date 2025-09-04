Randy Moss Had 'Parts Of Several Organs' Removed During Cancer Battle

Randy Moss revealed this week that in his doctors' quest to rid him of cancer late last year ... they removed "parts of several" of his organs.

The Hall of Famer spoke in-depth about his fight with cholangiocarcinoma during a sit-down interview with 'GMA's Robin Roberts ... and he explained the surgery he underwent back in December to beat the rare bile duct disease was intense.

Our own @RandyMoss opens up to Robin Roberts about his cancer diagnosis and journey to recovery.



Full interview on Thursday in the 8 AM ET hour on @GMA. pic.twitter.com/VgvefY4knD — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 3, 2025 @ESPNNFL

Roberts stated Moss told her the operation was a "complex, six-hour" one that "removed parts of several organs." Additionally, she said Moss had to undergo chemotherapy as well as radiation.

Fortunately, all of it eventually led to him going into remission.

Moss was super emotional as he gave Roberts the play-by-play of how much he's overcome during his cancer battle ... especially when he noted it all made him reflect on the sudden death of his big brother six years ago.

"My brother died at 48," said Moss, who's now 48 years old. "And the one thing that I always prayed to God was, 'God, just get me to 50.'"

Moss told Roberts his talks with Deion Sanders helped him immensely.

Randy Moss is feelin’ the love in Chapel Hill tonight 🩵 pic.twitter.com/xbFGLkSnwh — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 1, 2025 @theACCDN

The former Minnesota Vikings star's interview with Roberts ended with him imploring men to get checked out regularly.