The Weeknd Donating Ticket Sales to Help End World Hunger Crisis

The Weeknd is capitalizing on the BIGGEST R&B tour in history -- grabbing Playboi Carti and Anitta for a blockbuster extension that's targeting world hunger!!!

On Thursday, Weeknd announced the next leg of his "After Hours Til Dawn" stadium tour will cover Latin America via Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, starting April 20 ... setting the stage for "bota na boca" action IRL!!!

Abel Tesfaye's "Timeless" collaborator, Playboi Carti, will enter the scene to rage across the Europe and UK shows in hot spots including Amsterdam, London, Milan and Madrid.

The tour is sponsored by Nespresso ... The Weeknd and the coffee giant also launched a music-centric coffee shop in NYC today -- and $1 from each ticket sale across both tour legs will benefit both the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and Global Citizen, leveraged by his own charity, the XO Humanitarian Fund.

Weeknd will also partner with Global Citizen to raise funds for schoolchildren worldwide through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

World hunger is about to take a hit ... the tour made The Weeknd the top-grossing Black male artist in history, which included more than 40 sold-out stadium shows.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.