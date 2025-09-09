Andre Reed Gets Last Laugh After Ray Lewis Trash Talk, Bills Beat Ravens

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ray Lewis had no problem playfully running his mouth at Andre Reed before their teams faced off on "Sunday Night Football" ... but after the Buffalo Bills pulled off an incredible comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens -- guess who's talking now??

TMZ Sports spoke with the Pro Football Hall of Famer fresh off his Bills' Week 1 victory ... and he had a fun response to the legendary linebacker, who warned him prior to kickoff of a "storm" making its way to Upstate New York.

"Ray knew what was up," Andre said Monday. "He's coming to Buffalo, he's coming to the best fans in the NFL. The storm was coming, you're right -- it's not December. These two teams were a storm and it was here, but we had 70,000 plows ready for that storm and we cleared 'em out in the end."

The Bills came back from down 40-25 to win by one on a last-second field goal by Matt Prater, who was chilling on his couch this time last week ... and Andre said it was a fitting way to win the final home opener at Highmark Stadium.

Andre raved about the atmosphere at Bills games ... and said any football fan needs to experience it at some point in their life.

As for the game, Andre said it gave him a similar vibe to when the Bills came back from down 35-3 to beat the Houston Oilers in overtime back in 1993 -- a feat known as "The Comeback" or "The Choke," depending on how you view it.

Andre noted some members of Bills Mafia gave up and left the game early ... but just like Josh Allen said after the contest, he has a similar message for the diehard fanbase for future contests.