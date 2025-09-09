Protesters Chant 'Trump Is The Hitler Of Our Time' As President Dines At Restaurant

You're The Hitler Of Our Time!!!

President Trump just got heckled at a restaurant near the White House ... and the demonstrators are comparing POTUS to Adolf Hitler.

Ya gotta see this video from a fancy restaurant where Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are dining ... protesters are waving Palestinian flags and chanting.

Protesters chanting at Trump at the restaurant pic.twitter.com/Wmrlw0M9su — Acyn (@Acyn) September 10, 2025 @Acyn

The protesters are repeating, "Free D.C., free Palestine, Trump is the Hitler of our time."

Trump appears to be ignoring the chants as he talks with other patrons. Vance stops by a table and tells the people seated their to enjoy their meals as the protesters cause a scene. Hegseth appears to be looking in the direction of the demonstrators.

Trump was eating out at Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab on 15th Street in D.C.

The Prez was reportedly greeted with cheers as he stepped out of his limo and entered the restaurant ... but there was also boos and chants from protestors.