Influencer Isabella Ladera Sues Colombian Pop Star Beéle Over Leaked Sex Tape

Isabella Ladera, an influencer in Miami, is dragging her ex-boyfriend, Colombian pop star Beéle, to court ... she's suing, claiming he's to blame for their private sex tape leaking on the internet after their split.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Isabella claims they would film sex videos on their phones at Beéle's request during their relationship, and one leaked on the internet a few months after they broke up.

Isabella says when the sex tape surfaced September 7 and went viral, "the Earth stood still" for her ... and she claims Beéle was the only person who had access to the video other than her ... and she says she deleted her copy long before the footage emerged online.

In the docs, Isabella says she didn't consent to the sex tape being published and says the leak caused her shame, humiliation and mental anguish.

Isabella says she started dating Beéle around December 2023 and says she asked him in May 2024 to delete the sex tapes. She claims he refused and questioned her trust in him.

She says it is possible Beéle's estranged wife may have gained access to his phone and found the videos ... but it's clear she blames Beéle for the leak because he never deleted them.

She's suing Beéle for invasion of privacy, sexual cyberharassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence ... and going after her ex for damages.