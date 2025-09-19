Guess Which Future Football Star This Kid Turned Into!

Before this cute lil' kiddo was a baller, he was just growin' up in Louisiana with his brothers ... a star athlete for his high school, and scoring college scholarships from schools like LSU, North Texas and TCU ...

After throwin' and soarin' thru his college career, he was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 -- he had the highest passer rating as a rookie !!! TMZ has shared several updates on his new and upcoming Texas mansion.