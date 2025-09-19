Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci Split After More Than 2 Years Together

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci have called it quits.

The Oscar-nominated director and the actress announced their split Friday in a joint statement, saying ... "It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways."

It's unclear what led to their split.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2023 ... nearly 2 decades after they met on the red carpet at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival, when they were spotted ending their Santa Monica Valentine's Day walk with a kiss.

Monica confirmed their romance in an interview with Elle France in June 2023, reportedly telling the outlet their meeting is "one of those encounters that rarely happens in life." She also said she loves her beau Tim, and has "great respect for" the director.

They've notably worked on one project together -- 2024's "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." Tim directed his now-ex in her role of BJ's vengeful ex-wife, Delores LaFerve, who hunts him down to wrap up their unfinished business.

The real-life couple last seen together publicly on June 14 at the 71st Taormina Film Festival in Italy -- where Burton showed no signs of trouble in paradise as he kissed Monica's cheek for all to see.

Prior to his romance with Monica, the "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" director was in a long-term relationship with actress Helena Bonham Carter between 2001 and 2014, welcoming a son named Billy with her in 2003, and later a daughter named Nell in 2007. The pair worked on several projects together during their relationship, including 'Sweeney Todd,' "Alice in Wonderland," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and more.

Monica was married to "Black Swan" star Vincent Cassel between 1999 and 2013. They share daughters Deva and Léonie.