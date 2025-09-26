Daymond John Says He Think Las Vegas Will Rebound From Decline Eventually

Play video content TMZ.com

Daymond John says Las Vegas has taken a big hit recently ... but, hotels and casinos in the area may just hit the jackpot with a new game plan and a fortuitous schedule next year.

We caught up with the "Shark Tank" star on "TMZ Live" Friday ... and, we talked about Sin City's well-documented downturn ... with many avoiding the city because of high prices.

John tells us the USA isn't as welcoming as it used to be ... which he thinks could be leading to a decline in international tourism to the area. Plus, the younger generation isn't drinking as much ... so, there's less incentive to go to a place like L.V.

As for frequent visitors to the city ... Daymond says they might be feeling the pinch of higher prices and more economic uncertainty ... and, they're less inclined to go to a place where the most popular activity is throwing money down the drain.

John admits Vegas' recent initiatives -- slashing hotel prices and waiving resort fees -- will likely help the situation ... and, so will the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The World Cup will bring people to America, Daymond says ... and, even though Vegas isn't hosting any games, he thinks it's a good time for these hotels and casinos to convince people who are already traveling to the States to extend their stay and hit the slots!