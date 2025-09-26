'Rock of Love' Contestant Kelsey Bateman Had Pill Bottles Near Her Body

New details have emerged in the death of Kelsey Bateman ... the 'Rock of Love' contestant was found with a bunch of pill bottles near her body.

According to a St. George police report, obtained by TMZ, Bateman was found dead inside a bedroom in her Utah apartment on August 27 with several prescription pill bottles nearby.

Police say Kelsey's boyfriend got worried when he hadn't heard from her in a while and called a friend, who went to her apartment and discovered her corpse. The friend then called 911.

The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

TMZ broke the original story about Kelsey's death earlier this month ... a family source told us Kelsey's passing was unexpected. Kelsey was 39.

Kelsey appeared on "Rock of Love with Bret Michaels," a reality television show that ran from 2007 to 2009. The show followed 25 contestants as they all vied to be the girlfriend of Michaels -- best known as the lead singer of the '80s hair band Poison.

In the show's last season, Kelsey made it to the final nine women ... but was eliminated in dramatic fashion, showing up drunk with some of the other contestants.