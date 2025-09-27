Jake Knapp Says Losing Makena White is a 'Tough Reality'

Pro golfer Jake Knapp has spoken out following the death of his girlfriend, Makena White ... calling her death a "tough reality."

The PGA champ remembered Makena as a "thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something [he] will always appreciate" in a statement first shared with People.

He continued ... "We shared so many unforgettable memories together and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend."

Jake went on, raving about her "outgoing energy" and restating how difficult it is to process her death.

As we reported, Makena's death was announced Friday via a post to her Instagram account.

It's unclear how she passed, though she had detailed some health complications over the last few months.

In May, she shared a selfie of herself wearing a holter monitor for a "heart defect." She was able to laugh about the irony of it, considering she was at a a cardiac surgery conference for her job.

The next month, she showed an Apple Watch reading of her heart rate, which was elevated. She seemed to confirm she had tachycardia -- a condition in which the heart rate is faster than usual.

Jake and Makena had been dating since 2023. Her last post to Instagram showed the pair walking away from the camera and she celebrated their anniversary in the caption.

She was only 28 years old.