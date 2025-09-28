Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath Gets Mooned on Flight

Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath might be re-thinking his all around the world status ... 'cause he got mooned on his recent flight!

The singer posted about the strange experience on his Instagram Story ... explaining he was on a flight from London to Dallas, Texas and got quite the view -- another person's butt crack!

He said the passenger was even woken up as he unknowingly mooned the entire flight ... and according to Mark, "gave zero f**ks."

Well, that's surely a flight Mark won't forget ... though he may want to.

It's not clear when the flight took place, 'cause on Saturday, he appeared at The LADYWORLD festival in Florida.