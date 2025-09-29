Donovan Mitchell Opens Up On Coco Jones Engagement, She's a 'Blessing'

Play video content Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell is opening up on his recent engagement to Coco Jones ... telling reporters being able to call the singer his future wife is a true "blessing."

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar was asked about his now-fiancée during team media day ... and he couldn't help but gush about what makes her such a special partner.

"Man, that’s my dog. I love her to death. She’s amazing. She’s an amazing human being. She brings me peace."

Spida went on to explain his time with Jones on her recent "Why Not More Tour" helped him realize they have similar careers due to their hard work, late nights and endless traveling.

"She is a special human and you see it in her work, and to be able to call her my fiancée, my wife, is a blessing. I’m grateful."

As we previously reported, 29-year-old Mitchell popped the question while on vacation after Jones' tour wrapped up ... locking things down after two years of dating.