Nicole Kidman Files for Divorce from Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman has pulled the trigger to end her marriage ... TMZ has learned she just filed for divorce.
TMZ broke the story ... Nicole and Keith separated in June, and we were told she wanted to save the marriage, although by all accounts, Keith did not.
We also reported Keith and Nicole's inner circle believe he has moved on with another woman.
Whatever the reason, Nicole has clearly had a change of heart and filed to end the marriage.
The couple married back in 2006 and share 2 kids, ages 17 and 14.