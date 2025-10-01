Rudy Gobert's Ex Pens Letter To Future Child, Vows To Surpass 'Betrayal'

Rudy Gobert's ex, Julia Bonilla, penned an emotional message to her future child on Wednesday ... saying despite their family's drama, "You are proof that even after betrayal, after storms, after pain, life can still grow in light."

Bonilla posted the note on Instagram alongside a black and white photo exposing her growing belly ... making it clear no matter where things stand between mom and dad, the baby was "wanted," "chosen," and "meant to be."

TMZ Sports broke the story back in May ... our sources said Gobert abruptly ended things with Bonilla shortly after they learned they would be welcoming a second child together, telling her to move out of their home in the process.

Bonilla weighed in more on what the past few months have been like ... telling her second kid, "I was tested in every way a woman can be tested and still, I chose love."

"No matter how dark the world tries to be, no matter the lies, the betrayal, the cowardice, no matter how much they tried to break me, you’ll always have a mother who stands unshaken and will protect you forever."

"Because at the end, it’s always gonna be us, you, your brother, and me. Always and forever."

Bonilla makes no mention of the baby's father ... so it's fair to assume the two are no longer together.

As for Gobert, he said at the time of our report there was "inaccurate information" being thrown around ... but did not say what specifically was his issue.