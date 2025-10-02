Ex-Diddy Stylist Deonte Nash Says He Feared for His Life Working for Combs

Play video content CBS

Diddy’s ex-stylist is finally speaking out after filing a lawsuit against the disgraced music mogul -- saying he feared for his life the entire time he worked for him.

In a teaser for his full "CBS Mornings" interview dropping Friday, Deonte Nash -- who worked with Diddy from 2008 to 2018 -- alleges Diddy strangled him multiple times ... and he even told others on his team he’d end up killing them.

Deonte said he always kept a "go-bag" ready ... rattling off every item of clothing and cash he had packed so when push came to shove, he'd be ready to go into hiding.

Watch the clip ... He said Diddy’s behavior was treated as normal, with everyone just smoothing things over ... "Who exactly were we gonna tell? Who we gonna call, Ghostbusters? There was no one there to save us."

Deonte filed the suit last week, going after Diddy for sexual battery, human trafficking, and more.

