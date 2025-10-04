Kourtney Hartenstein Retires From Jake Paul's MVP Ring Girl Gig To Focus On Family

Play video content TMZSports.com

After almost five years as a ring girl for Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, Kourtney Hartenstein is hanging up her glittery two-piece 'fits for good ... telling TMZ Sports her main focus now is more time with her family.

Hartenstein -- who is married to NBA champion Isaiah Hartenstein -- opened up about her future this week ... after initially sharing her decision with her 654k followers on Instagram.

"I need to focus on family," the 34-year-old said. "My husband has a second championship ring on his mind and that starts this week, so we've got a lot going."

That includes parenting their one-year-old son, Elijah, who just started walking and wreaking havoc in the house.

"So we got a little gremlin on our hands," Hartenstein said. "He walks now and gets into everything. So yeah, my goal is to make a peaceful home for Isaiah and make everything in line and so he can focus on winning and being healthy."

Kourtney made her last appearance for the Most Valuable Promotions boxing event in July, for Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor's fight.

Just because she's done with MVP doesn't mean Hartenstein is completely done with modeling. She said she has "new exciting things" coming up, including a new family foundation they're working on.