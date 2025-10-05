2 Dead, 14 Hurt in Alabama Mass Shooting
A night of celebration turned tragic in Alabama, after a mass shooting left at least two people dead and 14 others injured ... including two children, one critically.
According to Montgomery Police, gunfire erupted around 11:30 PM just as crowds were pouring out following the Tuskegee University vs. Morehouse College football game.
According to reports, the chaos started when a fight broke out between two rival groups and quickly escalated into a running gun battle through the packed streets. Law enforcement says there were two parties involved that were shooting at each other in the middle of a crowd.
One woman was among the two people killed, and at least two children were caught in the crossfire ... one suffering life threatening injuries.
Authorities say 12 of the 14 victims remain hospitalized as of Sunday morning. No arrests have been made yet.