2 Dead, 14 Hurt in Alabama Mass Shooting

A night of celebration turned tragic in Alabama, after a mass shooting left at least two people dead and 14 others injured ... including two children, one critically.

According to Montgomery Police, gunfire erupted around 11:30 PM just as crowds were pouring out following the Tuskegee University vs. Morehouse College football game.

According to reports, the chaos started when a fight broke out between two rival groups and quickly escalated into a running gun battle through the packed streets. Law enforcement says there were two parties involved that were shooting at each other in the middle of a crowd.

One woman was among the two people killed, and at least two children were caught in the crossfire ... one suffering life threatening injuries.