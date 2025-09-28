Michigan Church Shooter Identified By Law Enforcement

Law enforcement agents have identified the suspected shooter who killed at least two people and injured more at a church in Michigan Sunday.

Thomas Jacob Sanford -- a 40-year-old from Burton, MI -- was shot dead by police after they say he rammed his car through the front doors of the church and opened fire on hundreds of worshippers in the building.

They also say he started a fire in the church ... the motive for which they're still trying to ascertain at this time.

At this time, at least two people are dead and many more are injured ... Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said earlier Sunday some people were likely unable to escape the fire, and they expect the death toll to rise.

Play video content Broadcastify.com

We obtained audio of dispatchers calling for massive amounts of water to douse the fire ... which left wreckage in its wake captured by photographers in the aftermath.