Adam Levine Sells House for $60 Million

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo have officially offloaded their humungous Montecito, California estate, TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell TMZ the couple closed on the property today for $60 million.

Although it went for $5 million shy of the reported initial listing price of $65 million, don't feel too bad for the couple. They reportedly bought the decorated domain just three years ago for $52 million ... turning a tidy $7 million profit!

The 13K-square-foot house sits on nearly 3.5 acres, with 360 degree views of the ocean and mountains. The property also has two guest homes, a gym, tennis court, home theater, koi pond and chicken coop. Another little detail ... the house was originally built for Rob Lowe in 2009.

Adam remodeled the home with Clements Design who are the same interior designers who have worked with the other big celebs like the Kardashians, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Lawrence and Bruno Mars.

While it's hard to imagine any reason for parting ways with the 9-bed, 14-bath dream home, the couple reportedly ditched the property to relocate to a home closer to their kids' school.

The couple has three children together -- daughters Dusty Rose, 9, and Gio Grace, 7, as well as a 2-year-old son whose name is yet to be made known.