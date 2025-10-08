Francia Raisa Gushes How Happy She Is for Selena Gomez After Feud Rumors

Francia Raisa just slammed the brakes on years of feud rumors with one heartfelt gush ... saying how happy she is for Selena Gomez amid all her marital bliss.

Just days before Selena said "I do" to Benny, Francia spilled in an interview with Univision's Magaly Ortiz ... gushing in Spanish that Selena’s living her best life, already a billionaire ... and Francia’s just grateful she helped make it all happen for her with a life-saving kidney donation during Selena’s lupus battle back in 2017.

Francia also squashed the feud chatter ... despite reports, she was never angry with Selena about allegedly smoking cigarettes after the surgery, and says maybe one day Selena will set the record straight herself ... but honestly, no biggie!

You'll recall ... Francia donated a kidney to her longtime childhood pal Selena in 2017 after her lupus battle -- and shortly after is when the rumor mill claimed their friendship hit the rocks.