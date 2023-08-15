Selena Gomez and Organ Donor Francia Raisa Go Bowling Together

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's relationship is officially out of the gutter -- that much is clear -- but we can't swear that's also true for their bowling game, which they worked on together.

Selena and her one-time BFF/kidney donor hit up a Studio City bowling alley Monday night, and even hopped in the same car after their time on the lanes with some other pals.

It's hard to say if their friendship is back to what it once was, but as we reported, it's been moving in that direction -- they were dining out together just a few days before taking on the 10 pins.

Selena and Francia hit up celeb hot spot Giorgio Baldi Friday night in Santa Monica, both looking as stunning as ever while getting in the same ride.

You'll recall, they've had an up-and-down relationship since the transplant, but Francia recently claimed there's no more bad blood ... after Selena wished Francia a happy birthday last month.