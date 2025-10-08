Reps Hakeem Jeffries and Mike Lawler Hurl Insults in Heated Showdown
Reps Hakeem Jeffries, Mike Lawler SHUT UP, NO YOU SHUT UP!!!
Published
After watching the intense, personal showdown between House Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Rep. Mike Lawler, we can now answer the question Rodney King asked decades ago -- "Can't we all just get along." The answer is NO.
Jeffries, a Democrat, was speaking to reporters when Lawler, a Republican, approached and confronted him ... asking why he wouldn't sign on to a bill that would reopen the federal government.
That triggered 4-minutes of personal attacks and insults. It's not even so much what they said as how it was said. Each talks over the other -- they both represent New York -- and at one point Jeffries wags his finger right at Lawler's chest.
Neither backed down, and nothing was accomplished. In other words, business as usual.