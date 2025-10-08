Reps Hakeem Jeffries and Mike Lawler Hurl Insults in Heated Showdown

Play video content X/@liz.elkind

After watching the intense, personal showdown between House Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Rep. Mike Lawler, we can now answer the question Rodney King asked decades ago -- "Can't we all just get along." The answer is NO.

Jeffries, a Democrat, was speaking to reporters when Lawler, a Republican, approached and confronted him ... asking why he wouldn't sign on to a bill that would reopen the federal government.

That triggered 4-minutes of personal attacks and insults. It's not even so much what they said as how it was said. Each talks over the other -- they both represent New York -- and at one point Jeffries wags his finger right at Lawler's chest.