Michael Lohan Released From Jail Early After Serving Time for Probation Violation

Michael Lohan is a free man again ... 'cause TMZ has learned Lindsay's dad was released from jail early after serving time for violating his probation -- tied to his February arrest for allegedly beating up his ex, Kate Major.

A rep for the Palm Beach County Detention Center in Florida tells TMZ ... Michael was released around 1 AM on Sunday, October 5. We're told he scored early release -- 24 days off -- thanks to "gain time" earned from working inside the jail as a trustee inmate.

Lohan checked in around April and was expected to serve roughly nine months. His probation violation stemmed from the Texas arrest, where he was hit with a felony continuous violence against the family charge. That case, we're told, is still pending.

As we reported, police said Kate was getting a medical exam when she told deputies Michael flipped her out of a chair at their home, causing pain and bruising. A responding female officer documented visible marks on Kate's body, leading to Michael's arrest at his home.

Now out of the slammer and back home, Michael tells TMZ ... "I'm thankful for my early release and being reunited with my boys. This should have never happened. It was wrong! As usual, there's a lot more to the story than what’s been reported. I'm just happy to be free and I'm sorry for the negative press it has caused my family."