Nikola Jokic's Brother Sentenced To Probation For Punching Fan At NBA Game

Nikola Jokic's brother, Strahinja, was just ordered to 12 months of probation ... over that violent encounter he had with a fan during a 2024 Nuggets playoff game.

According to prosecutors in Denver, a judge setenced Strahinja on Friday ... after he pled guilty to one count of trespassing and one count of disorderly conduct.

Play video content 4/22/24 TikTok / @cgallegos67

The case, of course, was brought against the Jokic bro following the Nuggets vs. Lakers playoff game on April 22, 2024.

Strahinja was seen on video appearing to sock a man right in the face after the last buzzer had sounded. Officials alleged the punch caused a concussion.

Strahinja initially pleaded not guilty to the charges -- saying he was acting in defense of an elderly person nearby.

The Jokic brother had been spotted at Nikola's games numerous times before the incident -- though it's not clear if he's been back at Ball Arena to watch the three-time MVP play since.