Nikola Jokic's Brother Sentenced To Probation For Punching Fan At NBA Game
Nikola Jokic's brother, Strahinja, was just ordered to 12 months of probation ... over that violent encounter he had with a fan during a 2024 Nuggets playoff game.
According to prosecutors in Denver, a judge setenced Strahinja on Friday ... after he pled guilty to one count of trespassing and one count of disorderly conduct.
The case, of course, was brought against the Jokic bro following the Nuggets vs. Lakers playoff game on April 22, 2024.
Strahinja was seen on video appearing to sock a man right in the face after the last buzzer had sounded. Officials alleged the punch caused a concussion.
Strahinja initially pleaded not guilty to the charges -- saying he was acting in defense of an elderly person nearby.
The Jokic brother had been spotted at Nikola's games numerous times before the incident -- though it's not clear if he's been back at Ball Arena to watch the three-time MVP play since.
Nikola, meanwhile, is gearing up for his 11th season in the NBA ... which kicks off later this month.