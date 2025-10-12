Ryan Sheckler Says He's Nearly Six Years Sober, 'Skating Better Than Ever'

... And Skating Better Than Ever!!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ryan Sheckler is getting ready to celebrate a big milestone -- six years of sobriety -- and he tells TMZ Sports things have gotten so much better for him since he swore off booze.

The skateboarding legend gave us a life update while at LAX this week ... and he raved about the sober lifestyle.

He said it's helped him in all areas -- including on his board.

"I'm headed to Paris right now to go skate," he told us. "I thought I was done competing. And I'm skating better than ever right now."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sheckler -- who's now a husband and a father of two -- explained he decided to ditch alcohol back on March 30, 2020 ... after he says it was affecting his loved ones.

"I wasn't just hurting myself," he told us. "I was hurting the people around me. I think once I took a grasp to, like, I'm hurting people that really care about me, I couldn't deal with it anymore."

Sheckler went on to say, "there's nothing better" than the way he's currently operating.

The 35-year-old also chatted with us about one of the new projects he's working on -- a movie titled "Dream."