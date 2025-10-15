Darius McCrary Seen for First Time in Court Since Arrest, Totally Confused

Play video content KGTV

Darius McCrary was seen for the first time Wednesday since his arrest last week and he chose to represent himself during a court hearing, but the only problem was ... he didn't appear to know what the f*** was going on.

As TMZ previously reported, McCrary was arrested October 5 on a warrant out of Michigan stemming from a missed court appearance related to his failure to pay child support.

At his arraignment today in a San Diego courtroom, the "Family Matters" alum chose to forego a lawyer, opting to represent himself ... which was a huge mistake.

Near the beginning of the hearing ... Darius addressed the court, stating, "I’d like to say I’m here on special appearance," which confused the hell out of the judge, who asked him, "Especially appearing for whom?"

But, Darius repeated that he was "here on special appearance," prompting the judge again to ask, "Sir, who are you specially appearing for?" Darius responded, "Specially appearing for Darius McCrary. I'm here. I'm here." And things only went further down hill from there.

In fact, after a while, the judge -- apparently having had enough -- decided to give him a public defender, explaining McCrary "is unable to understand and appreciate that legalities of these proceedings." But, McCray was able to argue for bail while prosecutors requested no bail and the judge ruled in favor of prosecutors.

Finally, at the end of the hearing, McCrary agreed to be extradited back to Michigan and Michigan authorities now have 30 days to pick him up from the San Diego jail. ABC 10News in San Diego has pictures and recorded video of today's hearing.

Meanwhile, several news outlets erroneously reported McCrary was headed to Tijuana, Mexico, when he got arrested on the warrant.