Dog the Bounty Hunter's Cop Son Reinstated After Fatal Car Crash

Dog the Bounty Hunter's son is back in the police force in Alabama after being placed on leave -- and then fired -- following his involvement in a fatal high-speed car chase, TMZ can confirm.

Dog -- real name Duane Chapman -- posted the exciting news on social media Tuesday evening, sharing himself and several smiling family members surrounding his son Garry Chapman, who was dressed in a gray suit.

Today, God showed up.



After many prayers, my son Gary has officially been reinstated as an officer — cleared of any wrongdoing in the tragic pursuit that claimed the life of a young man. From the beginning, Gary acted with honor, courage, and integrity while doing his job to… pic.twitter.com/uIluTRphDJ — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) October 15, 2025 @DogBountyHunter

He celebrated the victory in a lengthy caption and praised his son for acting "with honor, courage, and integrity while doing his job to protect and serve" from the start, while also denouncing the car chase suspect.

Priceville Police Department Police Chief Jerry Holmes confirms to TMZ the decision was made Monday night, with the city council voting to repeal his firing. They instead gave him a 10-day suspension without pay.

As we reported ... Garry was behind the wheel of a Sept. 6 chase that left 6 people hospitalized and 17-year-old Tristan Hollis dead.

He was swiftly placed on leave by the Priceville Police Department and then fired several weeks later.

However, Garry's lawyer, Scott Morro, told us they would be appealing the decision before the town's city council, which was a success.