Donald Trump Says He Cut Deal To Make IVF Treatment More Accessible
Donald Trump Let's Get A Baby Boom Going! Cuts Deal On IVF Treatments
Donald Trump's really proving he's a Baby Boomer ... because he just announced he's going to be making IVF treatment easier to access nationwide.
The president revealed his administration had cut a deal with pharmaceutical company EMD Serono, the biggest fertility drug manufacturer in the world, to reduce the price of its medications, according to CBS News.
Trump claimed the per-cycle cost of fertility drugs would drop by an estimated 73%, which would mean a pretty big markdown from current cost of a cycle, which can end up being north of $25,000.
EMD Serono actually issued a statement to express patients would soon be able to get their fertility drugs at an 84% markdown from listed prices.
Trump also expressed his administration had been looking for a way to allow companies to offer supplemental insurance coverage specifically for fertility treatments.
Trump had previously pledged to find a way for IVF treatments to be fully covered either by the government or by insurance back in 2024 ... so this isn't exactly 100% of what he'd been talking about back in the day.
Trump often called himself the "Father of IVF" on the campaign trail ... so he might still have some plans for the future of the treatment.