Donald Trump Says He Cut Deal To Make IVF Treatment More Accessible

Donald Trump's really proving he's a Baby Boomer ... because he just announced he's going to be making IVF treatment easier to access nationwide.

The president revealed his administration had cut a deal with pharmaceutical company EMD Serono, the biggest fertility drug manufacturer in the world, to reduce the price of its medications, according to CBS News.

Trump claimed the per-cycle cost of fertility drugs would drop by an estimated 73%, which would mean a pretty big markdown from current cost of a cycle, which can end up being north of $25,000.

EMD Serono actually issued a statement to express patients would soon be able to get their fertility drugs at an 84% markdown from listed prices.

Trump also expressed his administration had been looking for a way to allow companies to offer supplemental insurance coverage specifically for fertility treatments.

Trump had previously pledged to find a way for IVF treatments to be fully covered either by the government or by insurance back in 2024 ... so this isn't exactly 100% of what he'd been talking about back in the day.